Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,178 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.30. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

