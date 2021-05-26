Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 520 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Insulet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,997.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average of $264.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

