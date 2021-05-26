Mixin 1-Day Volume Tops $72,417.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $483.50 or 0.01274756 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $272.89 million and approximately $72,417.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,393 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

