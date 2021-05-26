MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Raised by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for about 13.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MKS Instruments worth $58,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $186.47. 4,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,181. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

