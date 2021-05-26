Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $267.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The company raised 2021 outlook concurrent with first-quarter 2021 results, which instils investors’ confidence. The buyout of Magellan Health is likely to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates on growing revenues. However, its Marketplace business has witnessed slower membership attrition. Its solvency level bothers, which further indicates its inability to make interest payments.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.57.

NYSE MOH opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $226.95.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $2,208,550 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

