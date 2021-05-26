Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MONRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Moncler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

