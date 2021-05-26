Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 380,011 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,011 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $124,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 141,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.