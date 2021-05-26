Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.17% of Greif worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Greif by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

