Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 62.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

