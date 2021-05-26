Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 804,584 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804,584 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in ABB were worth $28,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 74,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.