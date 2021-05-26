Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes $3.97 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.44% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wabash National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 261,659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Wabash National by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 175,394 shares during the period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.00 million, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.