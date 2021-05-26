MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $377.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.31.

MDB stock opened at $288.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.48 and its 200 day moving average is $323.32. MongoDB has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

