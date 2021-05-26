Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE stock opened at $138.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

