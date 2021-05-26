Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $44.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of DRE opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

