Morgan Stanley Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $22.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

