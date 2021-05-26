Morgan Stanley Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Overweight

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

