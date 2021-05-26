Morgan Stanley Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Overweight

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
