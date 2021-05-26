Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 25,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $1,174,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,427,021.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy A. Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy A. Springer bought 40,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,584. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

