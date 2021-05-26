MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.89 million-$241.18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.70 million.

Shares of MOR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 66,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,823. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. Analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

