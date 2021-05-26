Mowi ASA (MHGVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 14th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.98. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

