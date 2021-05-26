M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,391 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 155.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

