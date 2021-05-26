M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $190.87. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

