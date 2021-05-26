M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

