M&T Bank Corp Has $961,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

