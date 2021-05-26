M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,389 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

