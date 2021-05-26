Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.84

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 72797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

