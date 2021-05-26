NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NC opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Dividend History for NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit