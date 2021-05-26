NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NC opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

