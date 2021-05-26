Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading Up 3%

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) were up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 252,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,137,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit