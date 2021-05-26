Nano Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $89.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00020758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,017.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.85 or 0.07263038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $751.69 or 0.01926554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.00501471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00200240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00460916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00394012 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

