Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.44

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $16.15. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

NBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $8,250,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $16,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth $12,375,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.