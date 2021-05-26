Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.44

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $16.15. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
NBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $548.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73.
Nanobiotix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
