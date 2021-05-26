NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.55. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

