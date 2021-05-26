Navalign LLC Invests $589,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.01. 9,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

