Navalign LLC Invests $796,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.92. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $121.94 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

