Navalign LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

