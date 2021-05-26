Navalign LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $880.28. 6,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $743.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $881.30. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.