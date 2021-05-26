Navalign LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $836.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $828.75 and a 200-day moving average of $776.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

