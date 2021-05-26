Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.15 Million

Analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $266.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the highest is $278.30 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,672. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.84. Navient has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

