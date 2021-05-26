Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $28.49 million and $1.16 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00041081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00031703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011259 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,904,737 coins and its circulating supply is 17,516,904 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

