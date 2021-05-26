Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.47

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.47 and traded as high as $93.17. Neogen shares last traded at $92.22, with a volume of 123,378 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

Shares of Neogen are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 3rd.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,460,000 after buying an additional 132,905 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,978,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

