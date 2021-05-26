NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,214 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

