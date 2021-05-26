NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.68. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 56,667 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

