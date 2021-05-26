New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.45 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

