Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

