News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of News worth $62,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in News by 1,680.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in News by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

