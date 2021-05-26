NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,017.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.69 or 0.01926554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00460916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023486 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004226 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.