Ninety One UK Ltd Has $18 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,790 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

