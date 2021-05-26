Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,591 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.41% of MakeMyTrip worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 210.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

