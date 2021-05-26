Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 2,803,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $554.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.