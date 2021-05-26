Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Nordstrom stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 832,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $88,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

