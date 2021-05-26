Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

