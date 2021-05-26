Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.