Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

JWN stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 21,575,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

